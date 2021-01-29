Ex-FBI Atty Avoids Prison After Altering Russia Probe Email

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 1:10 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday sentenced ex-FBI assistant general counsel Kevin Clinesmith to 12 months of probation for altering an email the agency used to obtain court authorization to surveil former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page in the lead-up to the Mueller probe. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who also ordered Clinesmith to complete 400 hours of community service, rejected prosecutors' bid for up to six months in prison. Judge Boasberg asserted that the former attorney's action undermined the integrity of the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which is responsible for overseeing the government's requests for surveillance warrants. But the...

