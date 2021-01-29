Quarles, Others Sued In NY Over Botched Deal, $6.5M Tax Bill

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- Law firm Quarles & Brady LLP, an accounting firm and a financial adviser were sued for botching a holding company's acquisition and creating a $6.5 million tax liability, according to a complaint filed in New York Supreme Court. RC-US Holdco LLC, which was created to help facilitate the sale of pest control company RAMAC to Terminix, accused the law firm, accounting firm Wiss & Company LLC and financial adviser LR Tullius of malpractice, according to the complaint Thursday. They failed to inform the holding company that the transaction would generate substantial New York City corporate tax liabilities, the complaint said. "Had defendants properly advised...

