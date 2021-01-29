CIT Upholds Anti-Dumping Finding For Indian Steel Co.

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday kept in place the U.S. Department of Commerce's calculation that determined an anti-dumping duty margin on certain imports of stainless steel bars from India. Despite the objections of Venus Wire Industries Pvt. Ltd., an Indian steel company, Judge Mark A. Barnett, in a slip opinion, sided with Commerce, which calculated Venus' margin at 0.64%, which is above de minimis, meaning that the percentage is significant. "The rate calculated in these remand results will not be the basis of any assessment of anti-dumping duties," Judge Barnett said. "Instead, the assessment of anti-dumping duties will...

