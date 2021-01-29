DC Circ. Judge Seems To Back NLRB Ruling On Union Email

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge on Friday suggested that T-Mobile punished an employee for violating company restrictions on mass emails rather than for sending a pro-union email, as the worker contended. In a line of questioning that cast doubt on the Communications Workers of America's effort to flip a National Labor Relations Board ruling that T-Mobile had legally punished an employee who sent a pro-union email to almost 600 colleagues, U.S Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard suggested that T-Mobile had really taken an issue with the email because only designated employees are allowed to send mass emails. "[Management] said it's not appropriate to...

