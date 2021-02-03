Teva Aims To Revoke IP For BMS Blockbuster Blood Thinner

Law360, London (February 3, 2021, 6:12 PM GMT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals is suing a subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb to invalidate the European patent for the American pharmaceutical company's blockbuster blood thinner Eliquis, saying the patent's description reveals no inventive step. The newly public High Court suit seeks a declaration that the patent for apixaban, which is sold under the brand name Eliquis, is invalid and should be revoked. The patent is currently due to expire in September 2022, but Bristol-Myers has already obtained a supplementary protection certificate extending the patent protection until May 2026. Teva told the court in its Jan. 13 filing that there was a 2000 scientific...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS