Washington Policy Rush Could Crowd Out Bankruptcy Reform

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- Long sought-after reforms in the bankruptcy code dealing with venue and executive bonuses will likely be blocked by a new Congress and nascent Biden administration rushing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and enact a slate of new policies, but bankruptcy experts say smaller tweaks to the law are possible. A proposal from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., that would overhaul the consumer bankruptcy code has virtually no chance of advancing in Congress and major changes to the corporate code will likely remain in limbo, experts say, but efforts to address the pandemic's effects on the economy could include...

