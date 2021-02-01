Debt Cos. Hit With Class Action Over Tribal Loans

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 9:37 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania woman has brought a proposed class action in federal court against two companies she claims conspired with tribe-owned online lender American Web Loan to sell and collect debt for loans with illegally high interest rates. Diana Butler said in her complaint Friday that Nevada-based debt broker Market View LLC, which operates the DebtTrader website, and New York-based debt collector Northwood Asset Management Group LLC had acquired loans that they knew were illegal from American Web Loan, which is owned by the Otoe-Missouria Tribe of Oklahoma. AWL was not named as a defendant in the suit. According to the complaint,...

