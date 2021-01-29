Fired Columbia Director Says Bias Led To False Accusations

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:36 PM EST) -- An ousted financial director at Columbia University Medical Center sued the Manhattan health care provider Friday, saying he was scapegoated and falsely accused of sexual harassment, then dismissed when he provided evidence to clear his name. Khaled Kadry, the director of revenue cycle at Columbia's pediatrics department from 2016 to 2019, accused the medical center and two supervisors of discriminating against him because he is Egyptian and giving credence to a baseless harassment claim, running afoul of Title VII and New York state human rights laws. "Plaintiff was entitled to a fair, thorough, unbiased, transparent and nondiscriminatory investigation process before adverse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS