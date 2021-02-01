New Orleans Port Co. Denied Win In $10M Oil Spill Suit

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- A Port of New Orleans stevedoring company can't dodge a trial over a ship owner's $10 million lawsuit claiming that its negligence resulted in damage to a bulk carrier and caused an oil spill, a federal judge said Friday. Ports America Louisiana LLC had argued that it can't be held responsible for damage to one of Antares Maritime PTE Ltd.'s vessels when it docked at an unsafe port berth because the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans has final say over such matters. But U.S. District Judge Wendy Vitter said Antares has provided enough evidence that a jury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS