NLRB Acting Prosecutor Scraps Challenge To Neutrality Pact

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board's acting prosecutor on Friday dropped a case his ousted predecessor brought challenging "neutrality agreements" between employers and unions, an early example of the office with powerful influence over the direction of labor law changing course during the Biden administration. NLRB Seattle office head Ronald Hooks issued an order dismissing a complaint that challenged a deal Unite Here! Local 8 and a Seattle Embassy Suites hotel struck during a union drive at the hotel, saying acting general counsel Peter Sung Ohr had decided not to pursue the litigation. The decision came on the heels of President Joe...

