Northwestern Mutual Wins $4M Zoom Trial Over Atty Death

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 10:43 PM EST) -- Following a Zoom trial, a Florida federal jury found Friday that a disbarred attorney died by suicide, handing Northwestern Mutual a win in a suit over whether it had to pay out the attorney's widow for his $4 million life insurance policy, according to a verdict form. Cheryl Staple initiated the case in December 2017, claiming that Desmond Staple had accidentally overdosed on acetaminophen in March 2016 and did not intend to take his own life, entitling her to a payout. She said about a week before going missing, her late husband had gone to the emergency room complaining of pain,...

