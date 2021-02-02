Fla. Court Overturns Sanctions For Requesting Judicial Notice

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 1:02 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court reversed sanctions levied against an attorney and law firm, saying their multiple requests that a trial court take judicial notice of an unpublished North Carolina opinion were proper. Amid a contract dispute, the appellants, George Franjola and law firm Gilligan Gooding Bastel & Anderson PA, hoped to impeach testimony given by the opposing party's CEO, Fred Culbertson of Condor Aerial LLC, regarding a prior felony conviction. Counsel for Condor Aerial, however, objected to the impeachment, which relied on an unpublished appellate decision from a North Carolina court. The trial court sustained the objection, and when the appellants...

