Facebook, Google Are Killing Local News, Media Co. Says

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 9:48 PM EST) -- A West Virginia newspaper owner filed an antitrust suit against Google and Facebook on Friday, accusing the two tech behemoths of monopolizing the digital advertising market to the degree that it threatens the extinction of local newspapers nationwide. In a 42-page complaint, HD Media Inc. accuses Google and Facebook of agreeing not to compete with each other in the online advertising market to the detriment of the newspaper industry and local news outlets. "Google's dominance of the digital advertising marketplace threatens the extinction of local news journalism across the country and has resulted in harm to plaintiff's commercial interests, the decimation...

