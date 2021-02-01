Health Experts Urge 9th Circ. To Undo Trump Green Card Rule

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 10:52 PM EST) -- A slew of health policy experts, law professors, medical associations and immigrant advocates urged the full Ninth Circuit to strike down a proclamation requiring green card applicants to prove they will have access to health insurance, arguing that the rule will harm immigrants' access to comprehensive medical care. A split Ninth Circuit panel revived former President Donald Trump's proclamation in late December, with the majority finding that the rationale behind the measure — that uninsured immigrants would cost the U.S. money — was "adequate." Meanwhile, in a blistering dissent, U.S. Circuit Judge A. Wallace Tashima slammed the proclamation as a "major...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS