OCC Can't Ditch Suit Over Community Lending Overhaul

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 3:26 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge ruled Friday that two community investment groups suing the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency can proceed with their lawsuit challenging its Trump-era overhaul of regulations requiring banks to lend in lower-income and underserved areas. In a 15-page order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore rejected the OCC's arguments that the suit from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and California Reinvestment Coalition should be thrown out on standing and ripeness grounds. The groups have alleged in their suit that the OCC violated federal rulemaking standards with a "final rule" adopted last spring that made...

