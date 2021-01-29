5th Circ. Rips Judge Who Threatened To 'Crush' Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 11:41 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled Friday that a Texas federal judge was blatantly unfair in evaluating a professor's sex discrimination cases against Texas universities and university systems, remanding the case to be reassigned to a new judge. In a unanimous decision, the three-judge panel found that U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes' actions from the outset of the case "evinced a prejudgment" of the claims from Audrey Miller, who alleged sex discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment. Notably, when Miller opposed the consolidation of her cases — one naming Sam Houston State University and the Texas State University System, and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS