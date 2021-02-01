CareFirst Policyholders Win Revival Of Data Breach Claims

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- A District of Columbia federal judge has revived part of a proposed class action by health insurer CareFirst policyholders over a 2014 data breach, ruling that recent case law lets Virginia and Maryland consumers pursue contract claims but that claims governed by D.C. law can't go forward. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper in his Friday opinion granted in part and denied in part the policyholders' Sept. 18 motion for reconsideration of what constitutes "actual damages" in light of a 2019 D.C. Circuit ruling in In re: U.S. Office of Personnel Management Data Security Breach Litigation. Judge Cooper said the OPM...

