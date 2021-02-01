NY Merger Ruling Offers Costly Lesson On Vague R&W Terms

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- Subject to their particular terms and conditions, representations and warranties insurance, or RWI, policies provide indemnification in the mergers and acquisitions context for covered losses arising out of sellers' unknown breaches of representations and warranties. Because most RWI policies contain mandatory arbitration provisions, public decisions resolving disputed RWI claims remain scarce. Particularly as the M&A/transactional risk industry reports a rising incidence of high-dollar claims, WPP Group USA Inc. v. RB/TDM Investors LLC,[1] in the New York Supreme Court, promises rare guidance regarding how such claims may be resolved. WPP involves a dispute over an alleged breach of a representation regarding the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS