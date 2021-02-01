ENRC Sues SFO, Atty Over Latest Graft Probe Leaks Claims

Law360, London (February 1, 2021, 5:56 PM GMT) -- Mining company ENRC has launched fresh legal proceedings against the Serious Fraud Office and a partner at Cohen & Gresser who previously worked at the anti-fraud agency, alleging that they deliberately leaked confidential information about an ongoing criminal investigation into the Kazakh giant. The High Court claim against the SFO and the Cohen & Gresser partner marks an escalation in the mining company's legal battle with the crime-fighting agency. (iStock) The claim filed at the High Court against the SFO and John Gibson, who was case controller for the ENRC investigation, marks an escalation in the mining company's bitter legal battle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS