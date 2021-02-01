EPA Flubbed 2020 Biofuel Requirements, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 3:15 PM EST) -- Refiners and biofuel producers on Friday took their opening swipes at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2020 implementation of the Renewable Fuel Standard program, telling the D.C. Circuit that the agency botched its calculation of how much renewable fuel must be blended into the U.S. transportation fuel supply. The American Petroleum Institute, the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers and others said that in setting the 2020 Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS, requirements, the EPA wrongly reallocated the annual biofuel blending obligations for refiners based on a projection of how many RFS exemptions it would hand out to smaller, financially stressed refiners....

