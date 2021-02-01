Mich. Judge Approves $1.5M Deal To End UAW Fraud Probe

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 1:47 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge approved a consent decree between the United Auto Workers and the federal government that requires the union to pay $1.5 million and submit to an independent monitor for six years, resolving a lengthy corruption and fraud investigation. U.S. District Judge David Lawson's order Friday approved a settlement the U.S. Department of Justice and the UAW announced in December to end a sprawling federal probe into a kickback scheme involving union officials. The investigation has yielded 15 convictions so far, including guilty pleas from former UAW presidents Dennis Williams and Gary Jones. "The settlement represents a fair, adequate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS