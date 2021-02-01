FedEx Nabs PTAB Win In Workflow Patent Challenge

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- FedEx Corp. has scored a victory at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, knocking out 21 claims in a patent covering an improved method for automated workflow processing after Flectere LLC declined to file any response to the petition for inter partes review. In a final decision issued Thursday, the PTAB said FedEx had shown the claims in U.S. Patent No. 6,415,284 were invalid as anticipated and obvious in light of four earlier patents. The PTAB said Flectere had "elected to not file a response" and so the board reached a final decision based on the petition alone after Flectere said...

