Arnold & Porter Taps Ex-Greenberg Traurig Litigator

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 10:31 AM EST) -- Longtime litigation attorney Katherine Treistman is joining Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP after spending two years as a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig LLP. Treistman has represented clients in energy, technology and finance in high-stakes disputes, Arnold & Porter noted in its announcement Monday. Before joining Greenberg Traurig, Treistman was a partner at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP for over three years and at Susman Godfrey LLP for nearly 20 years. Treistman told Law360 that jumping to the over 1,000-attorney firm allows her and her clients to tap into new resources. "I think there's a tremendous ability at a firm like Arnold &...

