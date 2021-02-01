High-Speed Chase Claim Against Sheriff May Be Too Old

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 7:16 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia on Monday vacated a ruling allowing a sheriff to be sued by the parents of a young woman killed in a high-speed vehicle pursuit by one of his deputies, leaving a narrow window open for the potentially time-barred case to proceed. Georgia justices unanimously sent Ronald and Kristy Cannon's January 2017 wrongful death suit against Oconee County back to a state trial court, to determine whether former Oconee County Sheriff Scott Berry can be substituted as the defendant under Georgia's "relation-back" statute. The law allows a plaintiff to add a new defendant to a case even...

