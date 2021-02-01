Travelers Prevails In Ind. Condo Damage Coverage Fight

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge granted Travelers Indemnity Co. of America's bid to toss a breach of contract suit from Legend's Creek Homeowners Association, ruling that the condo owner's action came too late and it is now barred from seeking appraisal of its loss. U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt said Friday that Legend's Creek failed to comply with its insurance policy's two-year limitations period and that an appraisal result does not impact the court's earlier decision that its suit is time-barred and will not allow it to claim more coverage. In September 2018, Legend's Creek sued Travelers for breach of contract and...

