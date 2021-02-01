Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Travelers Prevails In Ind. Condo Damage Coverage Fight

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge granted Travelers Indemnity Co. of America's bid to toss a breach of contract suit from Legend's Creek Homeowners Association, ruling that the condo owner's action came too late and it is now barred from seeking appraisal of its loss.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt said Friday that Legend's Creek failed to comply with its insurance policy's two-year limitations period and that an appraisal result does not impact the court's earlier decision that its suit is time-barred and will not allow it to claim more coverage.

In September 2018, Legend's Creek sued Travelers for breach of contract and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!