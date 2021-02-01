Tenn. Judge Says Hands Tied In Meatpacking Plant ICE Raid

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal court tossed Latino workers' claims that they were targeted by immigration officers during a meatpacking plant raid, saying that the judicial system is "by design and blemish" an imperfect institution to address racial discrimination. The dismissed claims from a proposed class of workers were an attempt to force U.S. Department of Homeland Security officers to financially pay for an April 2018 immigration raid that saw over 100 Latino workers arrested at a Southeastern Provision LLC plant in Bean Station, Tennessee. However, U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough ruled on Friday that a federal court can't allow the claims under the...

