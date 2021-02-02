3rd Circ. Says Pa. Judge Immune From Asset Freeze Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 3:18 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit ruled Monday a civil rights lawsuit can't go forward against a Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, judge over her decision to freeze the assets of a man who owed child support, saying the judge could not be held liable for her official judicial actions. A three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Savage's July decision dismissing Jamaal Gittens' suit against Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas Judge Melissa Pavlack, which claimed that Judge Pavlack had violated Gittens' constitutional rights when she froze his assets. The panel said that Judge Pavlack's decision was "a judicial act that was made in...

