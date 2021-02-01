Trump's Public Charge Rule Had 'Chilling Effect,' Group Says

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 9:02 PM EST) -- The Urban Institute found in a new survey that nearly 14% of adults in immigrant families said that either they or a family member last year avoided using a public benefit program such as Medicaid or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program out of fear of compromising their future green card status. The Washington, D.C.-based think tank found in its 2020 Well-Being and Basic Needs Survey that the Trump administration's so-called public charge rule — which penalizes immigrants for using public benefits — discouraged individuals from taking advantage of programs such as Medicaid, housing assistance and nutrition benefits. The rule's most significant effects were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS