Shearman Arbitration Heads Depart With 6 To Start New Firm

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- The leaders of Shearman & Sterling LLP's international arbitration practice, Emmanuel Gaillard and Yas Banifatemi, announced Monday that they are launching their own firm focusing exclusively on international arbitration and international law, and bringing six of their partners with them. Gaillard, who established Shearman's international arbitration practice 34 years ago, told Law360 that the move is aimed at ensuring they can take on clients without the risk of conflicts that are a fact of life for those practicing in large integrated firms. The new firm, Gaillard Banifatemi Shelbaya Disputes, will start with offices in Paris, London and New York, with an...

