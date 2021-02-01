Fitness Equipment Co. Accused Of Stiffing Employees On OT

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- Exercise equipment maker Spirit Fitness was hit with a putative collective action on Friday alleging that errors in its wage calculation formula have shorted hourly technical support specialists on overtime pay. Former Spirit Manufacturing Inc. employee William Quinn filed suit in Arkansas federal court claiming that the company, owned by Taiwan-based Dyaco International and doing business as Spirit Fitness, violated federal and state wage laws by ignoring workers' sales commissions and bonuses when determining their overtime rates. Quinn — who worked at Spirit's Jonesboro, Arkansas, corporate headquarters from January 2019 through January 2021 — said that his and other technical support...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS