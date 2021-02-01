Pueblo of Acoma Wins TRO Blocking Hospital Closure

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 11:33 AM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order for the Pueblo of Acoma, prohibiting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Indian Health Service from converting the tribe's local hospital into an urgent care clinic Monday. The New Mexico tribe accused the agencies of not providing the proper notice and details to Congress before moving to convert the Acoma-Cañoncito-Laguna Hospital into a clinic with reduced funding and services starting Monday. "Ordered that defendants are temporarily prohibited from closing the Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna Hospital or reducing the facility's current services pending the expiration of this temporary restraining order or...

