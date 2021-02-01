Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bio-Rad's $35M IP Win Tainted By Falsehoods, 10X Says

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- Bio-Rad Laboratories knowingly presented false testimony to a jury to extract a high licensing fee of 15% for DNA-manipulation patents, rival 10X Genomics told a Delaware federal court Friday in unusual post-trial papers seeking to erase a $35 million judgment.

Asking a court to set briefing with the eventual goal of walking back the judgment for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., 10X Genomics Inc. argued Friday that recent discovery in a different suit, in Massachusetts federal court, has shown that Bio-Rad's trial strategy here included a "systematic campaign to conceal and misrepresent" its knowledge that the proper royalty rate was much lower than...

