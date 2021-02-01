State Auto Says Food Distributor's Pizza TM Suit Isn't Covered

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 10:35 PM EST) -- State Automobile Mutual Insurance Co. asked a federal judge Monday to declare that it has no duty to defend a food distributor in an underlying trademark dispute over frozen pizzas that allegedly bear an Illinois chain's trademarks without permission. State Farm claims that neither the primary policy nor umbrella policy issued to food distributor Power Play Distributors LLC covers the company in litigation over trademarks for Chicago-style pizza chain Rosati's Pizza. It contends the underlying complaint doesn't state a claim for bodily injury, property damage, or personal and advertising injury as defined in the distributor's insurance contract and says the policies...

