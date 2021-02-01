2nd Circ. Says Public Can Access Juveniles Files, Hearings

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Monday affirmed a Connecticut federal district court's order blocking provisions of a law that mandates automatic sealing of all judicial records and prevents public access to criminal proceedings of juvenile defendants who are transferred to adult courts. In a 28-page order, a three-judge panel upheld a decision by the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut in July agreeing with the publisher of the Hartford Courant, the largest daily newspaper in the state, that two confidentiality provisions in the state's Juvenile Transfer Act violated the First Amendment. "The Courant has a qualified First Amendment right of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS