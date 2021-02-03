Cleary Gottlieb Adds Benefits, Executive Comp Partner In NY

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP has boosted its executive compensation and employee benefits practice area by adding a new partner to its New York office, who joins the firm after three years at Sidley Austin LLP. Audry X. Casusol, who started at Cleary on Monday, focuses her practice on advising employers about the benefits and executive compensation issues that arise during corporate transactions such as mergers and acquisitions. She also advises executives and corporate boards on compensation arrangements, tax and employment law compliance, governance issues and disclosure obligations, according to Cleary. Casusol, a member of the Duke University School of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS