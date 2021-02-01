CFTC Sues Trader For Alleged Swap Price Manipulation

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a lawsuit Monday against a trader who allegedly manipulated swap prices to benefit the global investment bank he worked for at the expense of a bond issuer — then attempted to cover it up. On Feb. 3, 2015, swap dealer John Patrick Gorman III, who was based in Tokyo, executed trades to artificially push down the price of 10-year swap spreads on a display screen that was used to price a swap transaction that a bond issuer executed with his bank, the CFTC claimed. Gorman knew that the issuer swap would be more profitable to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS