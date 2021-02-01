10th Circ. Won't Step On Colo.'s Toes In Forced Pooling Suit

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit ruled Monday that a lower court rightfully bowed out of a challenge to state regulators' approval of forced pooling in an oil and gas development, finding there is no need to disrupt a complex state regulatory framework that exists to handle such matters. In a unanimous decision, the three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's decision to toss the Wildgrass Oil and Gas Committee's suit claiming the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission abused provisions of state law governing when companies can produce the oil and gas from an entire area even when some mineral owners in that area...

