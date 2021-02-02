DOD Deputy Nominee Wants To End 'Use Or Lose' Budgeting

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 7:31 PM EST) -- Deputy Defense Secretary nominee Kathleen Hicks said Tuesday that she would seek to overhaul parts of the Pentagon's budget and acquisitions processes, saying the current structure encourages inefficient spending and can scare off innovative technology firms and other "nontraditional" contractors. Hicks, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and former principal deputy defense undersecretary for policy under the Obama administration, would effectively serve as the U.S. Department of Defense's chief operating officer, and her nomination hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee was focused on the budget, acquisition and defense industrial base issues that she would have...

