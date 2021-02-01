Atty Seeks Quick Chancery Fee Ruling In NFL-Related Scrum

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 10:36 PM EST) -- An attorney caught in a legal fee dispute among owners of the Washington Football Team urged a Delaware vice chancellor on Monday to rule completely in-bounds his bid for director legal fee advancement and indemnification from real estate venture Comstock Holding Cos. Inc. During a videoconference summary judgment argument before Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick, Peter J. Walsh of Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, counsel to Norman D. Chirite, a longtime attorney to WFT majority owner Daniel Snyder, said Chirite's service as a Comstock director obliged Comstock to advance or reimburse or cover expenses tied to his legal representation in state...

