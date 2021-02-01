5th Circ. Tosses Ex-Judge's Harassment, Firing Suit

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 11:17 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit tossed a free speech case Monday brought by a former Texas state judge against seven of her onetime colleagues, finding that the First Amendment protections she invoked do not apply to her and that her termination, which she said happened because she did not endorse her boss' favored judicial candidate, was constitutional. In a 19-page opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's ruling dismissing Diane Scott Haddock's suit, finding the former Tarrant County associate judge qualifies as a policymaker since a judge's political beliefs influence and dictate their decision-making. Since it was concluded that Haddock is a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS