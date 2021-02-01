Judge Calls Auto Co.'s Bid To End EEOC Suit A Waste Of Time

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 7:24 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge shredded a local auto recycling firm's effort to dismiss a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission case on Monday, calling the motion "a clear waste" of time and questioning whether the company's lawyer had even reviewed the agency's claims. "The court is not sure if defendant's counsel did not read the complaint or is purposefully misrepresenting plaintiff's allegations," U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love said in his report, in which he recommended that the court clear the agency to move ahead with its disability bias lawsuit against Tyler, Texas-based K&L Auto Crushers. The company is facing allegations that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS