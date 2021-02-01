Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Says Albright's 8-Month Transfer Delay 'Egregious'

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 9:10 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday said that Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright's eight-month delay in deciding whether to transfer a patent case from Texas to California was "egregious," ordering the case to be paused until the judge decides on the transfer request.

In a nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel said that while Judge Albright had certain discretion in handling his cases, addressing transfer motions such as the one SK Hynix filed in a patent litigation with Netlist over memory modules "should unquestionably take top priority."

Noting that SK Hynix's transfer motion has been up in the air since...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!