'Opioid Babies' Can't Get Class Certification In MDL

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 9:00 PM EST) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis on Monday refused to sign off on a class of legal guardians of babies born to mothers who took opioids during pregnancy, saying the definitions of the class are too inconsistent and imprecise. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said one of the problems with the guardians' request for class certification is that identifying a child's legal guardian isn't as simple as they make it out to be. A child's legal guardian can be changed and someone who is a guardian of a child at the time of class certification...

