Envestnet, Yodlee Say Consumers OK'd Access To Bank Data

Law360, San Francisco (February 1, 2021, 10:25 PM EST) -- Financial data aggregator Yodlee and parent company Envestnet urged a California federal judge Monday to nix a putative class action alleging Yodlee secretly sold consumers' highly sensitive banking data, arguing that users consented to the aggregator's access and didn't allege tangible injuries from the sale of their anonymized data. The companies told U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim during a hearing Monday that the lawsuit brought by Deborah Wesch merely puts forth conclusory allegations that Yodlee accessed users' bank accounts without their knowledge. The companies contend that users authorized Yodlee to access their bank accounts through PayPal's consent screen. Envestnet and Yodlee's...

