Senate Panel Advances Biden's Pick For Energy Secretary

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 10:23 AM EST) -- The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Wednesday greenlit the nomination of Jennifer Granholm to serve as Secretary of Energy, teeing up a confirmation vote for the former Michigan governor by the full Senate. The committee approved Granholm's nomination by a 13-4 vote, exactly one week after her confirmation hearing. Her confirmation would give the Biden administration a forceful advocate for funding the clean energy development that's a central plank of President Joe Biden's climate change policy. Granholm served as governor of Michigan from 2003 to 2011. During her tenure, the state adopted a renewable portfolio standard that...

