Rep. Wants Extremism Review Of Military Recruit Social Media

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 10:13 PM EST) -- Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., has urged President Joe Biden to require federal agencies to screen social media accounts of military recruits and those seeking security clearances for ties to white supremacy and "violent extremism," citing potential threats to national security. Biden should issue an executive order declaring white supremacy and violent extremism as a "critical threat to national security" and directing agencies to review social media for any involvement in those issues by those who seek to hold sensitive government positions, Speier said in a Jan. 29 letter to the White House, released Monday. Social media platforms "are frequently used by...

