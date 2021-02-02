Takata's US Ch. 11 Trustee Cuts $84M Auto Parts MDL Deal

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 3:01 PM EST) -- Purchasers of auto passenger safety systems are seeking approval of an $84 million settlement deal with the bankruptcy trust set up by the Chapter 11 plan for Takata's U.S. arm, part of sweeping antitrust litigation centered on the price of auto parts. The proposed settlement would put direct purchasers of occupant safety systems in line to receive the funds from TK Holdings Inc.'s reorganization plan, court filings show. The direct purchasers, including Beam's Industries Inc. and Findlay Industries Inc., asked a Michigan federal court on Monday to approve the $84 million proposed settlement as a general unsecured, nonpriority claim under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS