Ex-Texas SG, Chamber Atty Launch DC Litigation Boutique

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- BigLaw partner and ex-Texas Solicitor General Scott Keller has teamed with Steven Lehotsky, a former top lawyer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, to launch a Washington, D.C.-based national litigation boutique that will focus on regulatory and civil disputes. The two attorneys were longtime friends before this week's launch of Lehotsky Keller LLP, starting when they both clerked at the U.S. Supreme Court at the same time, Keller for Justice Anthony Kennedy and Lehotsky for Justice Antonin Scalia. "There were a number of different factors and circumstances where the stars aligned for us to start a firm," Lehotsky told Law360....

