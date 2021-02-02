Federal Workers Tell DC Circ. To Nix Rule On Reviewing CBAs

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:06 PM EST) -- A Federal Labor Relations Authority ruling allowing agency heads to review labor agreements that stay in place during negotiations over a new contract threatens the stability of bargaining, three federal employee unions told the D.C. Circuit on Monday. The National Treasury Employees Union, American Federation of Government Employees and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees urged the D.C. Circuit in a brief to strike down the policy statement the FLRA issued in September that expanded the situations in which agency heads can review collective bargaining agreements involving their workforce. The holding allowed the leaders of federal agencies to review...

