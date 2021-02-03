How To Mitigate Risk In Buying A Distressed Gov't Contractor

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 3:26 PM EST) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is creating challenges for many contractors, and for those already struggling with legal and/or financial issues before the pandemic, the risk of crisis is even more real today. The pandemic, however, is also creating acquisition opportunities. Buying a government contractor in financial or legal distress can be lucrative if appropriate due diligence is conducted and the buyer proceeds with a clear understanding of the target company's liabilities and potential exposure. Through our collaborative work together as government contracts counsel, we periodically learn of sophisticated companies acquiring government contractors without appropriate due diligence only later to be surprised with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS